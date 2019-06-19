Deepshikha Nagpal opens up on the challenges of being a single mom

TV show Main Bhi Ardhangini actress Deepshikha Nagpal has been shooting in Jaipur for over four months now, away from her home in Mumbai. Balancing her career and motherhood, the actress also makes frequent trips to her home to spend time with her son and daughter who are 18 and 13 respectively.

“As much as I love shooting for Main Bhi Ardhangini, it’s always a heart-breaking moment to leave my kids alone in Mumbai and come to Jaipur. It’s the first time I have been staying away from them for work and the distance is much more difficult that I thought it to be. Whenever I get time off, I take the first flight back to Mumbai so that I don’t lose even a minute to spend time with them. The constant early morning, 5 am flights and late-night returns to Jaipur has taken a toll over my health. At times I have travelled just for a day to Mumbai and returned the very same night, exhausted but content at seeing that my kids are doing great. While it can get extremely tiring and hectic, I don’t mind doing it for them because that’s the kind of mother I have been and that’s what has made them confide and share an extremely close bond with me,” said Deepshikha while talking about the challenges of staying away from home.

The single mom further added, “I have never faced any kind of struggles with work, but more emotional ones arising from motherhood. I used to be occupied with shoots even when they were young but despite that, I ensured to take out time to raise them well and never let them feel that I am away. Being a single mother is hard, especially when you cannot be a part of their growing years much and miss out on being there for so many activities of their lives. Perhaps seeing your kids grow itself is an emotional struggle that every mother faces.”

Talking about her special bonding with the kids, the mother said, “I talk to my kids regularly, sometimes five times in a day and although I may be away, I am aware of all the ups and downs in their life. I believe the bond that I share with my son and daughter has become much stronger in the past few months and I believe it’s somewhere for their betterment too. I never stopped being a best friend to my kids, however occupied I got with work. We still plan exciting outings and vacations where we decide to enjoy our time together and cut ourselves off from the daily stress. We all have certain commitments to make in life and my kids really understand and support me well in that. For a mother, that’s all that matters.”