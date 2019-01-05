Happy birthday, Deepika: How father Prakash Padukone has been her hero

Happy birthday, Deepika: How father Prakash Padukone her been her hero Deepika Padukone has spoken, time and again, about how her father Prakash Padukone has been a huge influence and support in her life. On the star’s 32nd birthday, let’s take a look at how the father-daughter relationship coloured her life and her path to success.

1. When Deepika chose modelling as her career

In a letter by Prakash Padukone, which is now reportedly a part of the English curriculum of a school, the father spoke about why children need to follow their desires. He wrote, “…at eighteen, when you (Deepika) told us that you wanted to shift to Mumbai to pursue a career in modelling, it was hard for us to come to terms with the decision. In the end we decided to let you follow your heart, like my father had taught me all those years ago, as the only way to live fully.”

2. Winning awards, medals is not everything

In the same letter, Prakash wrote, “If you love what you do, nothing else matters – not awards, nor compensation, not even the gratification of seeing your face in newspapers or television.”

3. On allowing children to make decisions

In an interview to a television channel, Deepika spoke about how her parents allowed her to make her own decisions. She said, “I’ve been able to do what I do because I have had their blessings. They have been very very supportive in my career choice. There was never any pressure to play badminton because he played badminton professionally. I don’t think there was any expectation from their end either for me to play…”

4. Why children should not be forced into something

That’s a mistake many parents commit. Prakash, however, clarified, “It is important for the parents to realise that there’s a difference between liking something and being passionate about something. You don’t have to literally push them into doing anything.”

5. Parents shouldn’t impose themselves

Parents need to be their child’s guiding light, of course. They need to lead by example. But that doesn’t mean they would hover over their lives and intrude in every little thing happening in their child’s life. Deepika, in an interview, shared, “He has guided me and my sister so much. Yet at the same time not imposing on us.”