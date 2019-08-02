For Dads who like to grow beards, here’s why your child may not like it

You may think you look uber-cool with a beard but your child may not really like it.

A new study found that children are more likely to be suspicious of men with facial hair. Published in the Evolution and Human Behaviour Journal, the study suggests that kids don’t exactly learn to appreciate beards until they reach puberty. This, perhaps, can be related to the fact that their peers only begin to grow facial hair around that time.

Among the kids, from toddlers to their teenagers, studied for the research, most thought clean-shaven face looked “best” while also pointing out that facial hair made men look “older” and “stronger”.

“As early as 1 year 9 months, they dislike beards. And kids, as they got older, up to about 13 years, continue to dislike beards even more,” said study author Nicole Nelson of University of Queensland.

The children’s response to beards, however, changed when they reached their teen years. They started to like beards more and judged them more like adults. “So it seems like probably other people’s faces mean different things to children depending on where they are developmentally,” Nelson added.

“I think it’s a good move if you want to kind of boost your ‘manliness’ – if you want to look a little more dominant, you want to look a little bit older. Those things come along with children being slightly afraid of you. If you want to chat with children, you might not want a beard,” she expressed.