A dad’s viral post on breastfeeding is for fathers who ask ‘what is there for me to do?’

More often than not, new fathers may think they do not really have a role to play when mothers are breastfeeding the baby. Men cannot breastfeed the baby, so do they just sit back and relax?

Not quite, and a dad recently took to social media to explain how. Muhammed Nitoto shared in a now-viral post how fathers can contribute during breastfeeding.

Sharing a picture of breastfeeding, the father wrote, “Here’s what it looks like for the first few weeks or months after your child is born. Yup if mom breastfeeds they pretty much are tucked like this and at times you’ll wonder “what is there for me to do?” he wrote.

While fathers cannot breastfeed, of course, there are many ways in which they can assist the mother or take care of the baby while being breastfed. Nitoto went on to share five ways new dads can help the mother during breastfeeding. Here’s what he said.

“1. For night feedings. When mom wakes up in the middle of the night. You get up and ask if she needs any help or water. The truth is most of the time she will say no but just the fact that you offered will go far.

2. Ask mom if she can pump and then pick 1 feeding that you will always do. Mom will take on almost everything and will burn herself out if you let her. At times you may have to force her to rest without worrying about the baby. This is an easy way to do that without a fight.

3. Don’t put a time limit on how long mom breastfeed the baby. It’s not just about feeding your child it’s about them bonding as well. I know everyone has a different length of time they will breastfeed and as a Dad it’s hard to fully understand. Do not I repeat DO NOT try and rush this process it’s not our place and it’s not safe. You will open yourself up to a fight you can’t win.

4. Be patient. I know as a Dad the first few weeks we are equally excited and yet not as important yet. Your time will come faster than you know. Babies grow fast and the stronger bigger they get the more Daddy Time will be coming your way.

5. Paternity leave! If you have it TAKE IT. The early stages of a child’s life are not just for moms to enjoy. I know as men making the money especially after having a baby but trust me. You can always make money but there are no instant replays in life. It doesn’t make you more of a man to not take the leave. It’s equally as important that you as a Dad get to be a part of the early development of your child.”