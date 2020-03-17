Amid the coronavirus crisis, these parents are finding humour

Parents need to make sure that they stay sane, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Parents need to make sure that they stay sane, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has imposed some travel restrictions, with countries and entire cities going into lockdown, so as to stop the spread of the virus. Amid all this, some people are finding their funny bones and making netizens laugh on Twitter. Many of them are parents, who are doing everything they can to ensure their children are safe and healthy. But, to make sure that they stay sane, too, they are bringing a dash of humour to the lives of people and fellow parents, who may have now begun to panic.

Look at some of these tweets, and find a reason to laugh out loud:

My toddler stuck her whole hand inside her mouth while eating a snack at the grocery store, and I heard an older lady gasp. Fuck I love making lasting impressions. #coronavirus — smartass_moms (@smartass_moms) March 12, 2020

Me: Did you wash your hands? 4-year-old: No. Me: Why are your hands wet? 4: I licked them. That should kill the germs. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) March 9, 2020

You think the Coronavirus is scary? I just went in my daughter’s bedroom ~ pic.twitter.com/kTj9sjLwVK — Dad To The Bone (@DadToTheBoned) March 8, 2020

Whenever there is a pandemic, it is easy for people to get extremely flustered and anxious over it. The mental health can get negatively impacted, too. Which is why, doctors insist, that people stay away from a bombardment of information and trust only reliable sources. Also, it is essential to find some humour, especially when things look grim. Here are some more funny tweets:

While I am worrying about not touching my face, I am watching my kid and every other kid touch just about every surface on this Earth without a care in the world. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 29, 2020

“Bye! Wash your hands! Love you! Wash your hands!” – Me every morning basically — 🗽 Liz Gumbinner (@Mom101) March 4, 2020

Dear Diary,

Day 4 and my daughter is calling this time off from school her “Corona Break”#QuarantineLife #QuarantineAndChill #californiacoronavirus #COVIDー19 — OnAirAmber (@AmberOnKSON) March 16, 2020

Friend texts and asks ‘how’s your coronavirus experience going’? Recounts how his 4 year old went to school and told the class ‘my mommy has coronavirus’ which wasn’t true. Principal called. School is now shut. Kids, dude. 😂 — Lulu Garcia-Navarro (@lourdesgnavarro) March 12, 2020

For the first time since my 13 yo son began eating solid foods, I did not eat his leftover pizza crusts. #Coronavirus is real. — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) March 9, 2020

Everyone’s worried about having enough food and supplies at home during a potential Coronavirus quarantine and all I’m thinking about is— what the hell am I going to do with my kids all day everyday indefinitely???? — Ilana Wiles (@mommyshorts) March 6, 2020

Most of these tweets reflect on that fact that even when there is a global crisis, a parent continues to be a parent. And that it is okay for them to find some reprieve, too.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd