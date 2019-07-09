5 co-parenting apps for moms and dads to raise kids as a team

If parenting is exhausting, think about the added stress of managing schedules, support money and so many other responsibilities in co-parenting. This can have its impact on the child as well. Here are five co-parenting apps that can make your life and that of your child easier:

Advertising

1. Fayr Co-Parenting Simplified

Designed for co-parents, this app helps you track parenting time, expenses, communication and location, along with a calendar to mark important events. With every detail documented, co-parents can avoid unnecessary conflict around their contributions to parenting duties, in turn, giving them peace of mind.

Also Read| 5 co-parenting tips for couples going through divorce

2. Cozi Family Organiser

With a colour-coded calendar, to-do list, shopping list, meal planner, family journal and more, this app can help you keep track of your commitments and your day-to-day activities. That way, co-parents will be less likely to miss their child’s PTA meetings, an important event or any other matter crucial to the child.

Also Read| Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan just gave us a lesson in co-parenting

Advertising

3. SmartCoparent: Ultimate Co-parenting Solution

On this app, co-parents can share calendars, contacts, messages and documents. It helps you create, track, send and receive support payments and expenses in less than a minute. The app also offers access to a number of professionals, from lawyers to sitters, to help you navigate co-parenting.

4. TalkingParents

This app helps co-parents communicate and avoid disputes by keeping a record of their conversations, calendar events for the child and even shared files. The record of communication on this app is timestamped and unalterable.

5. Parentship

Parentship is designed to reduce co-parenting stress and manage emotional distress while communicating, scheduling and keeping track of activities and custody calendar. Features include tracking location, uploading digital documents, event reminders, custody swap requests and so on.