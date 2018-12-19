Christmas 2018: 8 tips for hosting children’s party

Christmas bells are ringing and most of you are already gearing up for a gala celebration. Some of you may have already booked a trip to a winter destination or may have planned an outing for the big day. If not, you can plan a Christmas party for your child and his or her friends. We bring you some tips that can help you arrange a good, hassle-free party for your children.

Plan your event in advance

Start planning for the party at least a week in advance to avoid any last-minute chaos. Plan how many guests you want to invite, how you want to decorate your venue and the food you want to serve them, so that you can manage resources wisely. This will ensure a well-celebrated event where everyone would go home feeling happy and satiated.

Invite people who really matter to you

The main objective of your party is to allow children to enjoy themselves and inviting too many people only adds to the crowd and defeats the purpose. Invite only those who matter to you the most. You can also consult your child to know who he or she really wants to celebrate Christmas with and invite people accordingly.

Don’t overdo

Be it the invite, venue, the decoration or the food, make sure you don’t end up spending way too much on a lavish party. Host your party not to make a social statement but to help your children really relax and have fun. Instead of choosing everything expensive, celebrate the occasion at home or a not-so-grand venue, use minimal decoration and serve simple but good food and drinks. Use disposable plates and cups, and don’t worry about people judging you for it.

Personalise

You can prepare activities and games for the kids as per their liking. Involve your kids in decorating the venue with things they like. You can also bake a Christmas cake at home, while involving your kids in the process.

Outsource

Don’t try to micromanage everything or it will only exhaust you. Outsource the food and hire some help if need be. This will also allow you to enjoy the party more.

Designate a kids’ zone

It is only likely that kids would mess up the place they are playing in. And no child would like it if you constantly bombard them with dos and don’ts even at a party. Instead of allowing them to run around, assign a separate kids’ area where they can play without any restrictions.

Click photos

Record the party or click enough photos. After all, who doesn’t like to look back at all the fun times one had? This will also help your children to revisit the times even after they grow up.

Don’t repeat your mistakes next year

Make a note of what worked for the party and what didn’t so that you can make the required adjustments for your next Christmas party.