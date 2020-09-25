Chris and I committed to putting our kids first after divorce: Gwyneth Paltrow

The actor said her present equation with ex-husband Chris Martin is better than when she was married to him.

Actor and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow and singer-songwriter Chris Martin decided to ‘consciously uncouple’ in 2016, and since then, the divorced couple have been successfully co-parenting their children — Apple and Moses. In a chat with actor Drew Barrymore for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show‘, Gwyneth Paltrow shared her parenting experience, and talked about her own journey so far.

“In a way, my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was. I do think it can be done. I was lucky because I had a doctor who gave us a rubric for how to do it… It really kind of lays out the tenets, and it’s a little bit unsurprising. You have to have radical accountability. You have to know that every relationship is 50-50. No matter what you think, how you think you were wronged, or how bad you perceive the other person’s actions, or whatever the case may be — if you are brave enough to take the responsibility and really look at your own garbage and your own trauma, and how it is presenting in the world and in your relationship, then there is really somewhere to go, and something to learn and something to heal,” she said.

Paltrow further said that she did not want her kids to be traumatised. “Chris and I committed to putting them first, and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from. But, if you’re committed to having family dinner, then you do it. And you take a deep breath and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile and you hug, and you make a joke and just recommit to this new relationship.”

Paltrow told Barrymore that while one can end a marriage, they continue to be a part of a family.

The actor was married to the Coldplay frontman from 2003 to 2016, and in 2018, she went on to marry television writer Brad Falchuk.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd