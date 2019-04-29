7 times children gave us lessons on humanity with their kind gestures

You know you are raising your kids right when they turn out to be responsible and empathetic beings, some of the most sought-after values in today’s age. Here are some instances where children inspired adults with their acts of kindness.

1. Remember the little boy from Mizoram who went viral for taking a chicken to the hospital, after he accidentally ran over it with his bicycle? Recently, the boy Derek C Lalchhanhima also received the Compassionate Kid Award from PETA India, recognising his empathy for animals. While Derek could not ultimately save the chicken, this boy’s kind gesture touched the hearts of many.

2. Tanvi Barman, a 16-year-old girl from Fremont, United States, likes to celebrate birthdays, not just her own but of many homeless children. Founder of No Birthday Left Behind, a nonprofit organisation, Barman now throws monthly parties at five different shelters for children whose birthdays fall during the month. “I don’t even think they (children at homeless shelters) knew what a birthday party was. A birthday party is a whole experience. It’s not just a piece of cake. It’s not just one present. It’s a whole thing,” she was quoted as saying.

3. “A friend in need is a friend indeed” is a proverb we have all grown up hearing. And that’s exactly what defines the relationship between best friends Xu and Zhang Se from China. For six years, Xu, 12, has carried his disabled friend Zhang to school every day. Zhang was diagnosed with a rare muscle condition, the ragdoll disease, at the age of four, eventually losing control over his voluntary muscles. But Xu, who is much taller, is happy to be his friend’s “walking stick”, he was quoted saying.

4. Eight-year-old Jenesis Shaw from Rochester, New York, was diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms tumour, a type of kidney cancer, in August 2017. She was declared cancer-free in 2018. after intense treatment. And now, the little girl is trying to help other children who are left in the hospital all by themselves by giving them care packages or “survival kits” which contain soap, warm socks, coloring books, crayons, toothbrushes, toothpaste and a handmade knit jelly bean in honor of her family nickname ‘Jenny Bean’, to keep them engaged at the hospital while their parents are away.

5. Netizens went berserk when business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a photo of a letter from a Mumbai schoolgirl on social media. In the letter, Mahika Mishra appealed to Mahindra to devise a plan for reducing honking on the streets.

6. A young Pashtun boy who is ragpicker won hearts on social media after a video of him feeding milk to a stray cat with his entire lunch money went viral.

Meet My Hero, a little poor #Pashtun boy who earns his living through collecting trashed paper & metal, he bought milk for this little kitten instead of buying a lunch for himself??This boy is mightier than millions of other Humans???????? #Respect #Salute pic.twitter.com/abGaJ3CqMW — #Quetta (@ShahidQuetta) March 29, 2019

7. Four-year-old Ishaanvi from Mumbai shaved her hair to support her ailing grandmother, who suffered physical and mental pain after being diagnosed with Stage 4 T-Cell Lymphoma. “Even at the age of four, she didn’t care what her friends would think of her. She just wanted to show her Nani how ‘cool’ it was, and that she wasn’t in this alone,” her mother told Humans of Bombay.