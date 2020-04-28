Children don’t want you perfect, just want you honest: Angeline Jolie

Angelina Jolie believes it is impossible for parents to be perfect. (Source: angelinajolie_offiicial/Instagram) Angelina Jolie believes it is impossible for parents to be perfect. (Source: angelinajolie_offiicial/Instagram)

Hollywood actor Angeline Jolie recently opened up on parenting struggles in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Balancing work from home with parenting duties in the midst of all anxiety and fear surrounding the current crisis is not an easy job. Mother of six, Jolie penned a letter addressed to parents, acknowledging their hardships. “I am thinking of you. I am imagining how hard each of you is trying to get through your days…How much you want to lead your loved ones through this. How you worry. How you plan. How you smile for them (kids), when inside you feel at times you are breaking,” she wrote in the letter published in Time magazine’s Parents newsletter.

Talking about her own experience as a parent, she wrote, “I remember the decision to become a parent. It wasn’t hard to love. It wasn’t hard to dedicate myself to someone and something greater than my life. What was hard was knowing that from now on I needed to be the one to make sure everything was okay.”

But you cannot be a perfect parent and it is best to accept the reality to avoid unnecessary stress. This realisation helped the Maleficent actor too. “It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don’t want you perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best,” she expressed.

She added, “In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it’s the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together.”

