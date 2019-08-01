‘Children born to aged parents have fewer behaviour problems’

Quite a few men and women today are becoming parents at a later age. Turns out, it is actually good for their children.

In a study published in the journal ‘Child Development’, children born to aged parents were found to have fewer externalising behaviours like physical aggression, disobeying rules, cheating, stealing and destruction of property, as compared to those born to younger parents.

Parents’ age, however, was found to be not impacting the child’s internalising behaviours which include fearlessness, social withdrawal and somatic complaints.

The researchers analysed the behaviour of 32,892 Dutch children when they were 10-12 years old, as part of four studies. The first study included children of fathers who were 17 to 68 at time of birth and of mothers who were 16 to 46. The second study looked at kids of mothers aged 17 to 47 and fathers from 18 to 63. The third included mothers 17 to 48 and fathers 20 to 52 and the fourth study included kids of mothers 16 to 44 and fathers 18 to 52 years old at the time of birth.

Study co-author Professor Dorret Boomsma, of Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, said, “It’s possible some of the reason why older parents have children with fewer problems like aggression is that older parents have more resources and higher levels of education.”

Lead author Marielle Zondervan-Zwijnenburg said, “With respect to common behaviour problems, we found no reason for future parents to worry about a harmful effect of having a child at an older age.”