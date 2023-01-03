scorecardresearch
How to tell your child (and at what age) they are adopted?

"Why did the parents make them a part of their family? How much do they love/adore them, and how important this child is to their world? This is important. Secrecy is not the way out," said Dr Aarti Bakshi, Developmental Psychologist

A child brings a lot of happiness and also responsibilities. However, parents of children who have been adopted may often wonder about the right time to have 'the conversation' with them.

A child brings a lot of happiness and also responsibilities. However, parents of children who have been adopted may often wonder about the right time to have ‘the conversation’ with them. Before you plan to do it, you may want some questions answered. Dr Aarti Bakshi, Developmental Psychologist and SEL Consultant at SAAR Education spoke with Express Parenting and revealed the top critical questions that may come to parents’ minds when they decide to speak about it with their kid.

“Whether biological or adopted, kids are special to their parents. Adoption is forever and the love of the parents is forever. Once there is trust, love, and confidence, talking to the kid about adoption shouldn’t be a concern,” she said. Once you have made up your mind, it is important to decide how you are going to reveal it to the kid. Dr Aarti suggested talking in simple terms and in a calm tone.

As a parent, you may wonder about the right time or the right age. The expert feels children as young as four and five years are mature enough to be told that they are adopted.

The expert feels that children as young as 4 and 5 years of age are mature enough to be told that they are adopted. (Photo: Pexels)

“Sit down as a family and talk about it. Show albums on how the child has been a part of your family. You can involve a relative who played a role in getting the child into your home. However, initially, the conversation should be between the child and the parents only,” she said.

“The talk should involve lots of hugs, conversations, and understanding. Questions should be encouraged whether verbally or non-verbally. Hugs are needed to make the child realise they would always play be an integral part of the family and will not be abandoned,” she added. According to her, this is a way to remind the child that he/she will always be special to the parents.

Post revelation, the child may have a combination of emotions; they may also fear abandonment. “Questions like, ‘Why did my biological parents leave me?’, ‘Do I have other siblings?’ Also, there can be anger towards the biological parents or the adoptive family. The child can become extra quiet,” she said about how the kid may respond.

“The more we hug and act normal the better the relationship becomes,” she suggested.

However, there would be times when you may find it tedious and overwhelming to talk about this, and may even question your decision to tell the kid in the first place. Is it, therefore, essential to do it at all? Dr Aarti said, “Yes, Of course! It’s not a secret. Every child needs to know where he/she came from. Why did the parents make them a part of their family? How much do they love/adore them, and how important this child is to their world? This is important. Secrecy is not the way out,” she concluded.

