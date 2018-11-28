Get kids in touch with their roots. Here’s how

In a recent interview, actor Pankaj Tripathi said, “Maine jo anubhav kiya, main chahta hoon meri beti woh saare anubhav karle, usko woh duniya dikha doon. Saare bachhon ko woh anubhav hona chahiye jo humare paas hain. (I want my daughter to experience all that I have experienced as a child, I want to introduce her to that world. Just like very child should be).”

Advertising

The Mirzapur actor has been living the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry but his soul still cherishes and yearns for the times he spent in his hometown Belsund, in Bihar, he claims. He doesn’t bear his past as a nostalgic baggage; it is what drives his art and his life. “Hum apna gaon apne saath rakhna chahte hain (The memories of my village I grew up in resides within me)”, he said in the interview.

Parents are often found to be complaining about a generation gap, comparing their childhood to that of their children. You will often find parents telling their children about how they themselves grew up with limited facilities and in a different sort of environment, and that the kids should be grateful for having access to the best of everything. With children growing up in a world of constant technological advancement and evolving lifestyles, it is unrealistic to expect them to relate to a life without all of those trappings, unless parents take charge of introducing them to their roots. And here are some ways to do that:

Talk to your child about your own childhood

Childhood is an experience, which has evolved over generations. Your experience would be different from that of your parents or your child. And each of the experiences are priceless. So, while you chat with your child, narrate to him or her stories from your early years, for instance, about the place you were born in, your school, and college, among other activities you indulged in. This will only strengthen your bond with your child.

Advertising

Plan a trip to your native place

Many parents tend to move out of their native places, often small towns, to settle in metro cities to earn a living. To introduce your child to his or her roots, plan a weekend trip to your native town-or ancestral village-and introduce your child to the culture and traditions of the place. The child should know where he or she actually comes from, which will help shape his or her identity.

Let your child spend more time with grandparents

Needless to mention, grandparents are repositories of stories and the best way to help your child know more about his or her roots is by spending more time with them.

Introduce your child to the games you played and the books you read

Reading books and playing games is an essential part of each of our growing up years. Some old games, for instance, have lost prominence, thanks to increasing dependence on technology for each of our activities. For a change, ask your child to keep the Playstation or mobile phone aside and play those games that you had enjoyed as a child. Introduce him or her to the books and the folktales and fables you grew up reading and listening to, allowing a better insight into your culture.