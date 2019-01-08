Karan Johar wants to introduce his kids to luxury brands. Should you too?

“A for Apple, B for Ball” is passe, at least for Karan Johar. A while ago, the filmmaker revealed how he had created A-Z fashion brand terminology for kids Yash and Roohi, while featuring on Neha Dhupia’s show. “A – Armani, B – Balenciaga, C – Christian Dior…That’s what I’m going to teach my kids, that’s the ABC they are going to know,” he had said.

KJo’s undying love for fashion isn’t unknown. No wonder he wants to instill in his kids a similar passion for luxury wears. And why not when his kids can surely afford them? And they may not be an exception after all. With shopping malls turning out to be a child’s oft-visited getaway, he or she is obviously captivated by stylish, high-end items. A lot of luxury fashion brands today have a separate kidswear section, and the demand in the sector has reportedly outdone that of adults’ clothes. With children being exposed to these expensive brands through peers and exposure to malls, etc, it is highly possible that they may nag their parents to purchase them. And more often than not, their demands are met. On other occasions, it is parents themselves who introduce them to these brands, as a way to maintain their status or reflect their personal sartorial taste.

The question is, while children may love to dress up, what should parents be aware of before spending a packet on their outfits? “We all love to see our children dressed up but more often than not, younger kids are not even aware of what they are wearing. Sometimes, they are uncomfortable too. Making your child put on an expensive dress and restricting his or her natural tendencies of sitting down on the floor to ensure it is not spoiled, is extremely bad for their overall development. So, I really think fashion is really not required for such small children,” Dr Debmita Dutta, parenting consultant and founder, What Parents Ask, told Express Parenting.

This doesn’t mean your children should be kept away from fashion brands completely. The idea is to strike a balance to ensure they are not obsessed with luxury items. And how does one do that? Dr Dutta suggests these four ways:

Don’t just throw money, talk to your children

A meaningful conversation with children is the key to inculcating a sense of understanding between the parent and the child. “Typically, children start asking for good clothes only by the age 10-11. Before that, they care less about what they are wearing. At the time, one should try to strike a balance when it comes to what you give him or her. If your child is nagging for a particularly expensive item, ask what he or she wants to do with it. Sometimes, they may also be a little inappropriately dressed. You always need to have that conversation with your kids and explain if what they are doing is right. As parents, we need to provide for the child’s needs and not always what he or she wants,” Dr Dutta advised.

Make children aware of the value of money

Children should also be made aware of budgets and know that some things may not be accessible. “There are also children, who are taken for shopping frequently. This can be helpful in curbing impulse buying. And in case your child really wants a particular luxury item, let him or her learn how to save money for it by not giving in to other indulgences. You can buy them a good dress on some occasions like Diwali or a birthday party,” Dr Dutta said.

Encourage them to donate

Children should be aware of their privileges and learn not to take them for granted. “It is nice for children to donate money, clothes or books to the underprivileged. Your child should know about how you can spend money on things that hold more value than an expensive dress,” Dr Dutta asserted.

Go creative

Dr Dutta added, “Nowadays, you come across so many videos of how old clothes can be upcycled. Some creative children can be motivated towards doing that and make fashionable clothes.”