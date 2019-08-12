Is your child anxious? Here are 10 things you can say to calm them down

Your child can get anxious sometimes, even if it’s about a matter that may seem trivial to adults. And your child is either scared or embarrassed to talk to you about it. This, however, can lead to anxiety disorders, impacting their mental health as they grow older.

Next time you find you child showing signs of anxiety, here are some phrases that will help you start the conversation and guide him or her.

1. ‘Try drawing it’

Children are often unable to express their situation clearly in words. Drawing would act as an outlet for your child. You can then go over the drawing together and discuss what it means, allowing your child to express their thoughts and feelings.

2. ‘Let’s play a deep breathing game’

Deep breathing is known to help reverse the stress response in the body. But don’t make it an exercise but a game that your child will enjoy. You can do it along with them to make it a fun, joint activity.

3. ‘I am there for you. I love you’

Needless to mention, a child needs to have the parent by his or her side, anytime they hit the lows. This is not the time to criticise or ridicule your child but to show him or her as much support and love as you can.

4. ‘You are a warrior. You can do this’

This will boost your child’s confidence who might be otherwise be feeling let down due to some crisis. At the same time, allow them to express their feelings.

5. ‘Let’s talk and learn more about this’

If your child is under any kind of stress, don’t ignore it. Make sure your little one is able to freely talk to you about anything that is troubling him or her.

6. ‘Close you eyes and imagine…’

Imagining oneself in a safe and happy place is known to ease pain and anxiety. Your child is likely to feel more comfortable.

7. ‘It is okay to get scared or anxious sometimes’

Tell your child it is perfectly normal to feel scared or anxious, to make sure he or she does not panic. Talk about how you also get anxious sometimes and the way you deal with it. Give examples and help them get them through it, by lightening the mood.

8. ‘You are not alone’

Your child needs to know that most of us have to deal with fears and anxieties and that he or she is not alone. Knowing that anxieties are universal can help your child calm down.

9. ‘You are doing well. I am proud of you’

As you show your support, appreciate your child for doing his or her best to navigate the situation. This will boost your child’s spirit and alleviate stress.

10. ‘Do you need any help from me?’

As a parent, make sure you are always there to help your child in these situations. Work out a way with your kid to help him or her feel better and de-stressed.