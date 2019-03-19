Actress Chhavi Mittal gives it back to a man who called his pregnant wife a ‘cow’

Television actress Chhavi Mittal recently lashed out at a man who called his pregnant wife a “cow”. Chhavi took to social media to share the incident where a man asked for weight loss tips for his pregnant wife, saying she “is becoming a cow already”.

Highlighting what a woman has to go through during pregnancy, the actress wrote on social media, “It pains me immensely to know that a husband, who is seeing his wife go through the daily pain of pregnancy can completely disregard the sacrifice that she has made in terms of her own body, to create a new life for both of them! How can somebody be so insensitive towards their own life partner! What sort of person can treat a woman, any woman in that way!”

Pregnant women need to have a balanced diet, both for her and the child, which makes her put on weight, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information of the United States. Their bodies begin to change during early pregnancy and become more and more noticeable over time. Plus, a lot of the weight is gained due to extra fluid in the body, which is needed for the baby’s circulation, placenta and amniotic fluid.

The actress, who is now pregnant with her second child after Areeza, her elder daughter, went on to urge all men to show refrain from body-shaming women and respect them. “I implore all men, all husbands to RESPECT women around you. Especially if she is pregnant but nevertheless! A woman.. your wife… is getting ready to tear her own body apart to get this beautiful being into this world.. a world which she believes is full of love.. love for her and her baby… So love your wife, because nobody in the world will be with you in your worst times as much as your gorgeous wife, who sticks with you through your romance as much as she does through your rotten temper. And trust me, she will give you FAR more than you will ever give her in your whole life!” she expressed.

Read her post here: