‘My job as a parent is to celebrate them,’ says Charlize Theron on raising a transgender child

Four years ago, American-South African actress Charlize Theron realised she was raising a transgender child.

Talking about her adopted daughter Jackson, now seven years old, the actress was quoted as saying, “[My kids] were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide.”

“My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be. And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that,” she expressed.

For Charlize, who herself “grew up in a country where people lives with half-truths and lies and whispers”, it is imperative for her kids to live a life of truth. “I was taught by my mom that you have to speak up; you have to be able to know that, when this life is over, you’ll have lived the truth you’re comfortable with, and that nothing negative can come from that.” she said.

Charlize’s parenting approach also received praise from New York City-based therapist Tanya Koifman. Appreciating the actress, Koifman said in an interview, “It is so wonderful when celebrities such as Charlize openly not only accept, but embrace, their child for who they are. When people see celebrities embracing their transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming children, it sends the right message to the public, and it can help lead to greater visibility and acceptance, and hopefully a safer existence for transgender people.”

Koifman went on to talk about why visibility makes a difference in the lives of trans people. “The more parents who stand proudly, with unwavering support beside their trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming kids, the more it normalises the many identities and experiences,” she explained.

The therapist also shared some valuable tips for parents. “Follow your child’s lead through the various steps of their gender journey. When they tell you who they are, believe them, and affirm them whenever you get the opportunity,” said Koifman.

She added, “So many children fear that they will be less lovable in their parents’ eyes, or that they have let their parents down by being who they are. This is why it is crucial (when your child comes out to you) to thank them for being so open, and sharing this very important part of who they are with you, even if you are struggling to understand it all. And of course tell your child that you love them and are there for them, even if you are just learning as you go.”

