8 ways to celebrate your first New Year’s eve as a mom

Enjoy the new year with your baby. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty) Enjoy the new year with your baby. (Source: Thinkstock/Getty)

Pre-motherhood, New Year’s Eve was all about going to bed at 3 am, after a night full of drinking and dancing, if you chose. Let’s accept it, New Year’s eve with a tot will not be as wild as your previous ones. But, that doesn’t mean you cannot enjoy it, in fact, you can make it a more precious and memorable one with a new member in your family.

Following are 8 ways in which you can celebrate this New year:

1. Dress up

You may not be planning to go out for a party or drive this year, but it’s always best to dress up yourself and your little one as well, to mark the special occasion. Doll up your baby in a funky or formal outfit, and you and your partner can dress in the same theme. Dressing up will definitely make the day special and therefore enjoy more.

2. Host a baby party

Invite your friends and their babies to your place to celebrate. Give some toys to them, and prepare some mouth-watering appetisers. While the little ones can play (or if you can arrange help, be supervised), the adults can enjoy gossip or games while checking in on the tots once in a while.

3. Take a family snap

Take a family picture on the last day of the year. A selfie can help capture the full family in a frame. You can also ask someone else to click your family picture as well. How about choosing one spot to click a snap each year? Make lots of memories and enjoy watching those snaps years later, with your child.

4. Go out for an early dinner

While you know your baby better, if they can enjoy outdoors or prefers indoors, but a family dinner in the evening, at a local restaurant may be suitable to avoid the rush and enjoy a pleasant time with the new member of the house.

5. Throw confetti, sparkles

Celebrations are incomplete without confetti. No matter how small your baby is, he will be dazzled by shiny, sparkly confetti tossed up in the air, as babies enjoy bubbles and steamers. And those little coloured sparkles can make your baby smile, a little more.

6. Make a mom resolution

Your resolution this year can be to become a better mom, teach your tot something new, or spend 15 more minutes on the floor to play with him or just refuse to compare yourself to other moms and feel bad about yourself. Think of something you might be currently doing, but ensure that you are committed to follow it.

7. Create a time capsule

Making a time capsule is a years-old tradition that is so pleasing to do and rewarding to open, years later. Collect some of his favourite things from this year, one or two photos, favourite outfit he’s outgrown and other small items and put them into a box. Write a special note for him, featuring memories from that year and add some hopes and dreams that you have for the future. Then just bury it in the box (or put it somewhere safe) for him to open it on New Year’s Eve 10 years later.

8. Make plans for the first day

Unlike your previous New Years, make a morning plan this time, instead of a late-night plan, sleep early, so that you and your baby don’t feel tired, and wake up with fresh plans for the day. Your schedule may include having a special breakfast, taking the baby out in the day time, or starting a calendar, by marking all his achievements, movements and progress. Make the first day a memorable one, rather than staying awake late the previous night.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd