Cameron Diaz ‘cannot imagine’ being away from daughter for making movies

Actor Cameron Diaz is pleasantly occupied these days; but not with films. She is busy being a mother, and is in no hurry to face the camera any time soon.

According to a report in the People magazine, the 48-year-old actor, who welcomed daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden in December 2019, recently appeared on the Quarantined with Bruce show to promote her new wine line, Avaline.

Asked about what has been holding her focus, besides Avaline, Diaz said: “Avaline is the only — sort of — day-to-day work that I am doing, other than, you know, being a wife and a mother, which has been the most fulfilling part of my life. It is just like so important… I just feel like it’s everything that I probably, somehow, waited for this so that I could do all that other stuff, so I didn’t have any distractions…

“I couldn’t imagine… I am never going to say never about anything in life, I am not that person… So, will I ever make a movie again? I am not looking to, but will I? I don’t know, I have no idea. Maybe…”

The actor then said she “couldn’t imagine being a mom”, “now where I am at, as a mother, with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes, you know, 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child.”

“I personally feel like that wasn’t the mom… I wouldn’t have been the mom I am now, had I chosen to do that…” the Knight and Day actor shared.

In August 2020, the actor had admitted that she has a “a lot of gratitude” for being able to stay at home, spending time away from the world with her then seven-month-old daughter.