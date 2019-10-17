Breastfeeding positions: 6 ways to hold the baby

Now that your little one is born, it is time to exclusively breastfeed your baby. But the breastfeeding position has to be such that your baby is able to latch on well while you sit comfortably. There are different breastfeeding positions you can try, depending on your needs and that of the baby. This also ensures your breasts are emptied at regular intervals to prevent conditions like mastitis.

Here are some breastfeeding positions you can try.

Cradle hold

In this position, the mother supports the baby with the arm on the side of the nursing breast. Sit up straight and cradle your baby in your arm with his or her head resting in the crook of your elbow as he faces the breast. You can get some extra support by using a pillow and keeping it across the lap.

Cross-cradle hold

Sit up on a chair and hold your baby across the front of your body, supported in the crook of the arm opposite to the breast the baby is going to feed from.

Side-lying hold

This can be a good choice when you are tired and don’t want to sit up, especially at night. Lie down with your body parallel to that of your baby and feed. Make sure both of you are comfortable. You can use a pillow to rest your head.

Football hold

This position is known to be helpful for newborns who are just learning how to latch. Gently hold your baby off to the side, at the level of your waist. Keep the baby’s face towards the breast and support the head with an open hand. With the baby’s back and neck rested on the forearm, support your breast in a C-shape with the other hand.

Koala hold

Also known as upright breastfeeding, this breastfeeding position is similar to the football hold. Support your baby while straddling across your knees in an upright position.

Laid-back breastfeeding

Sit in the semi-reclined posture so that your back, shoulders and neck are supported. Position your baby such that his or her feet is close to your thighs while the head is near the breast. Make sure your baby’s thighs and feet are in contact with your body or what you are lying on. In case of a caesarean birth, position the baby in a way that he or she is not pushing your belly around the wound.

