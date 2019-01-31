Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: A hands-on mom who doesn’t follow any rule book

From being a stunning actress to a doting mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has pulled off every role with grace. Even as she is back on the silver screen as the much sought after diva, it is her adorable equation with her daughter Aaradhya that has also been drawing our attention. Let’s take a look at what makes her journey as a mother special:

Advertising

Motherhood after 35

Pregnancy after 35 usually entails complexities and poses a risk to the mother and child’s health. Aishwarya, however, risked pregnancy at 38, which, as per the standards of the society, is considered late for a woman to conceive her first child.

Not too ‘posh to push’

Not only did Aishwarya have a late pregnancy, she also opted for a normal delivery, even though in the past decade, several parts of the country are witnessing exponential growth in the number of women who undergo C-section. Back in 2011 when Aaradhya was born, Amitabh Bachchan had written on social media, “The often coined phrase ‘too posh to push’ was put to rest in her (Aishwarya) case .. she was determined to do it the way she felt was correct!”

Flaunting her post-pregnancy body

Who can forget Aishwarya’s post-delivery appearance at Cannes 2012, looking as gorgeous as ever, with all those extra kilos! The actress, whose field of work typically upholds unjust standards of beauty and body, made headlines for flaunting her post-pregnancy weight. In an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, the actress had revealed how she was body-shamed for her post-pregnancy weight gain. But she never paid attention to trolls and said, “I was able to handle it because I have faced judgement in my life for so long.”

A hands-on mom

Aishwarya may have been busy touring the world for her work but it seems like her daughter is her constant companion in her journey. And her pictures on social media are proof. In an earlier interview with IANS, Aishwarya had talked about how she likes doing everything for her daughter herself even though she has a nanny. The hands-on mother is known to drop and pick up her daughter from school like most mothers or even take her to her studios or events.

Advertising

Juggling professional and professional life

As one of the leading actresses of the country, Aishwarya has a lot on her plate, no doubt, but that has never come in her way of spending time with her daughter. Talking about her role as a parent in an earlier tete-a-tete with Indian Express, she said, “People ask me if it’s hard work. Parenting is, but something just clicks, it becomes a part of you. You don’t ever feel the onus of it at any point in time. It’s not pressure, there is no rule book, every day is new.”