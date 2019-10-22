A flight attendant suggests the best time to fly with toddlers

When travelling with toddlers on a plane, parents are usually cautious about the time they pick for travelling. It is usually recommended for parents to fly during their little one’s longest nap time of the day. This means you can avoid the chances of your child getting cranky or throwing tantrums during the journey.

Advertising

A flight attendant, however, has suggested that the best time to travel with toddlers on flights is during the day.

Rebecca Love, who works with Virgin Atlantic, was quoted a as saying, “Everyone has a different opinion on this one, but I have always found flying during the day is best with toddlers and young children. That way, parents won’t have the worry of their child making a bit of noise if they need to.”

The flight attendant, who has worked as a Cabin Service Supervisor for eight years, also mentioned that parents should not be scared of letting their kids walk up and down the aisle. One of the reasons kids get uneasy is by sitting at the same seat for hours, especially on long-haul flights.

Advertising

Also Read| Travelling with special needs children? This is how parents can request support from airlines

“A change of scenery can quite often make a toddler a little bit happier if they’re getting restless in their seat,” Rebecca added.

Also Read| How to manage infants on long-haul flights