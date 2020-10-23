Bedtime meditation for kids from yoga expert Ira Trivedi

Ira Trivedi (Source: iratrivedi/Instagram)

By Ira Trivedi

BEDTIME MINDFULNESS

5 to 7 minutes

WORDS FOR PARENTS: Ending the day with a mindfulness exercise can be extremely positive because the thoughts that we sleep with stew in our minds like a dish on the stove. Inculcating positive thoughts subconsciously in our sleep is a sure-shot way of having a restful sleep and a happy day ahead.

Steps to a relaxing bedtime

1. Begin this exercise with a few rounds of belly breathing (see page 60) to calm and settle the mind.

2. Now take a toy, an idol or an object and start by trying to speak to it. You could say: ‘Sending happiness your way’.

3. Now think of family members, friends or loved ones who live far from you and send peace, love and happiness their way.

4. Now expand this circle to the neighbours, friends and teachers at school.

5. Continue expanding this circle till it ultimately reaches everyone on the planet and all beings too.

THE GRATITUDE ATTITUDE

5 to 10 minutes

WORDS FOR PARENTS: Gratitude is an essential part of mindfulness and an integral part of life. It is also something that all of us can benefit from. There is no such thing as too much gratitude!

Help the child learn and master this exercise.

1. Before going to bed, ask your child to think of a few things that they are happy about.

2. Keep it simple and easy. Remember this is meant to be fun, so no forcing allowed. Kids should not view this as a chore, but as a moment of reflection and as a time to think back on the good things that have happened that day.

3. Even if it wasn’t a particularly good day, make sure that your child comes up with at least three things to be grateful for, no matter how big or small.

4. You can write down some of the thoughts of gratitude on chits of paper and keep them in a box. This way, on days when it’s difficult to think about things that we are grateful for, we can reflect on the moments and things that brought us joy.

Tip: This is a great adult exercise as well!

BELLY BREATH

WORDS FOR PARENTS: If you see a newborn baby breathing, you will see that it always breathes from its stomach, taking deep, beautiful breaths. As we grow up, we forget how to breathe. We start breathing from our chests and even from our throats. This is incorrect and can be damaging in the long run. Learn how to breathe correctly by practising the belly breath with Prana the Frog!

Steps to belly breathing

1. Sit up straight in a comfortable, relaxed posture.

2. Place the right hand gently on your stomach.

3. Inhale deeply, allowing your stomach to expand slowly like a balloon.

4. Release and exhale, allowing the air to move up your chest, throat and out the nose.

Continue breathing mindfully this way for two minutes, focusing on the rhythm of your breath and the steady expansion and contraction of your tummy.

BELLY BREATH Benefits:

1 More oxygen = more energy

2 Calms the body and the mind

This activity can be performed easily by all!

(Excerpted with permission from Mindfulness with Moksha by Ira Trivedi: Calming Exercises for Happy Kids by Ira Trivedi, published by Puffin Books.)

