Bathroom safety for kids: 7 things parents need to keep in mind

Now that your child has started going to the bathroom, to keep him or her safe inside, here are some tips for parents to ensure they do not fall or are harmed or injured in any way.

1. Organise the bathroom

Your child can fiddle with objects in the bathroom that can be harmful. So, keep bath essentials stored in a basket. Keep toxic items locked in a cabinet away from your child’s reach.

2. Don’t leave the bathroom too often

To make sure you are able to keep an eye on your child while in the bathroom, make limited trips away from the room. Keep all your supplies ready beforehand so that you don’t have to leave the bathroom.

3. Check the water temperature

Children are curious by nature and can end up dipping their hand into bathwater. So, check the temperature of the water and make sure it is not too hot for your child.

4. Place anti-skid strips

Anti-skid strips will reduce the risk of slipping on the floor. Keep the floor of the bathroom as dry as possible.

5. Put toilet lids down

To avoid any risk of slipping or falling, keep the toilet lid down or seal it, especially during the time you leave your child unattended.

6. Switch off electronics

Electronics like blow dryers or irons that are lying in the bathroom should be switched off and unplugged.

7. Don’t lock the bathroom

Leave the bathroom lock open when your child is inside. Ensure that the bathroom door lock can also be opened from outside, in case your child locks himself in.