Barbie makers have launched gender-neutral dolls for kids. Seen them yet?

Want to raise your child in a gender-neutral environment? The latest doll collection by the makers of Barbie might suit your needs.

The toy company has now launched a new line of six gender-neutral dolls whose hairstyles and clothing do not adhere to specific gender rules. Kids can reportedly style each doll just as they like, with long or short hair, skirt or pants and even accessories. They can change things up as many times as they want.

The gender-neutral dolls hope to foster inclusivity and defy labels. “I feel more confident and optimistic that they’re going to teach the older generation to be more inclusive, to be more understanding, to not be so confined in their labels,” said Monica Dreger, Vice President, Global Consumer Insights of the toy company Mattel.

A 🌎 without labels means everyone is invited to play. Welcome to #CreatableWorld, where we let toys be toys so kids can be kids. #AllWelcome Shop now: https://t.co/YetMkzG7bq pic.twitter.com/AOi1bNYJVO — MATTEL (@Mattel) September 25, 2019

Breaking gender stereotypes, few parents today are opting for gender-neutral parenting to provide every opportunity to the child to create their own identity. And the process can begin from a child’s early years in terms of the clothes they wear or the toys they play with, the gender-neutral dolls being a case in point.

The collection aptly titled Creatable World won’t reportedly be marketed specifically to girls or boys but to all children. The dolls are also similar in height to Barbie and have a tween-type body in place of the usual curves or Ken’s broad shoulders. Each doll-kit includes one doll, two hair options and a variety of clothing pieces and accessories.

