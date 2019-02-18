Taking your baby for a stroller ride? Here are 6 safety tips to keep in mind

As convenient as a stroller seems for carrying your baby when going out, it can also be risky if you don’t take these six safety measures:

1. Choose the right stroller

Make sure you buy a steady stroller for your baby, which is also easy to fold, has smooth steering, a strong footrest, and can fit into a vehicle. Look for one that meets your needs in terms of storage space or rain cover.

2. Check the stroller regularly

Even after buying the stroller, double check for faulty or loose folding parts, brakes or wheels, on a regular basis to avoid accident or injury.

3. Stay close to the stroller

Never leave your child unattended in the stroller to avoid the risk of the infant leaning over or any other form of disbalance, causing the stroller to tip over. Also, keep older children at a distance from the stroller to ensure your baby’s safety.

4. Buckle up

Always buckle up your baby’s harness and seatbelt before taking him or her for a ride.

5. Store bags and toys properly

Don’t hang bags from the stroller handle bar to keep it from tipping over. Keep them in the pocket underneath the stroller to balance the weight. And if you are carrying your child’s toys in the stroller, make sure they are securely fastened.

6. Apply wheel brakes

Every time you make a stop, don’t forget to apply the brakes, even on a flat surface so that your baby can’t get the wheels moving again.