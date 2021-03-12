‘Vamika’, ‘Samisha’, or ‘Gia Vanessa’: Which celebrity baby name appeals to you the most?

What are you planning to name your baby? (Photos: Instagram/Virat Kohli, Shilpa Shetty)

Naming a child can be a stressful job, one that parents need to do with a lot of responsibility, because it is something that the child is going to live with throughout their life. If you are a new parent yourself and are looking for some inspiration, here is a list of celebrity kid names — and their meanings — that we have curated for you.

Vamika

Born to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in January 2021, little Vamika has already become quite famous. Her name is derived from a Sanskrit name for Goddess Durga. Do you like it?

Gia Vanessa Snow

Television actor Karanvir Bohra’s third-born, a daughter, has been named ‘Gia Vanessa Snow’. In an Instagram post, the actor wrote that ‘Gia’ means “Mother Earth (mata parvati ka roop)”, ‘Vanessa’ means “born of Venus, god of love”, and ‘Snow’ is with love from her sisters. How adorable!

Samisha Shetty Kundra

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra had decided to name her second child, a daughter, ‘Samisha’. It is believed that the meaning of the name is ‘beautiful’.

Sappho

Actor Kalki Koechlin chose a gender-neutral name for her child, ‘Sappho’. We think she was named after the Greek poet; what do you think?

Aaravv

Actor Anita Hassanandani welcomed her baby boy recently, and named him Aaravv, which means peace and wisdom.

Veer

Actor Amrita Rao became a mother recently, and named her son ‘Veer’, which means ‘brave’.

Agastya

Nataša Stanković and husband Hardik Pandya welcomed a baby boy recently, whom they named ‘Agastya’, after the revered Vedic sage, per Hindu mythology. The name is symbolic of a person who is quite wise, and has a sage-like knowledge.

Ved Vyas

Sumeet Vyas and his wife Ekta Kaul welcomed their baby boy ‘Ved’ into this world. The baby’s full name is that of the ancient sage Ved Vyas, who is believed to have not only written the epic Mahabharata, but was also an active participant in the events mentioned in the scripture.

Tara

Actor and host Mandira Bedi and husband Raj Kaushal adopted a a four-year-old girl recently, and named her ‘Tara’, which means a ‘star’.

Nevaeh

The word ‘heaven’ spelt backwards, Nevaeh is the daughter of actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj.