6 ways to help your baby learn to walk

Most babies are known to take their first steps between nine and 12 months. And all throughout the process of learning how to walk, they require a lot of support, praise and encouragement from the parents. Here are six things you can follow to help your baby learn to walk:

1. Encourage sitting and crawling

Your baby will be able to walk alone only when there is sufficient muscle strength. And one of the first steps to gain strength is by encouraging the baby to sit, crawl and roll back and forth.

2. Pull up and stand

Help you baby pull up and stand with your support. Show the baby how to bend the knees to get back down on the floor.

3. Support while walking

One the baby begins to gain balance, hold his or her hands and help take the first few steps. You need to keep practising this with the baby.

4. Keep them barefoot

It is advised to make your baby walk barefoot. This will help the baby feel the ground and adjust the balance as needed, as per the surface on which he or she is walking on.

5. Cruising along furniture

Encourage your baby to cruise along the furniture. This will build the baby’s stamina and strengthen the hip and thigh muscles.

6. Play games

Play various kinds of games, like placing toys at a distance or squatting and standing up with the baby, to improve balance and encourage as much walking as possible.