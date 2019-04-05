How do you help your baby know the difference between day and night?

Is your baby sleeping during the day and waking up at night frequently? Here are some tips on how to get your baby to distinguish between night and day to develop an internal clock so that they can remain awake at the right time:

Advertising

Natural light during the day

During the day, fill the house with natural light. Keep doors and windows open. You can also take your baby out for a walk to let him or her see the light during daytime.

Interact with the baby when awake

When your baby is awake, interact with him or her by talking, stroking the skin or holding the newborn.

Keep your room dark during the night

Make sure the room is dark and as quiet as possible during the night. Keep your voice low. Feed your baby under a night light but do not engage much with the newborn.

Sleep cues

Introduce a few pre-bedtime cues so that the baby gradually begins to understand that it is time to sleep. Changing clothes, cuddling, feeding and a nappy change could be some of them.