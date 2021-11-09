scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Ayushmann Khurrana turns spotlight on ending cyberbullying

Bullying in school and online violence including cyber bullying has a negative effect on mental health, quality of life of students and their academic achievements.

By: Parenting Desk | New Delhi |
November 9, 2021 7:48:56 pm
cyberbullying, children and cyberbullying, online bullying and kids, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ayushmann Khurrana news, Ayushmann Khurrana on cyberbullying, parenting, indian express newsAyushmann pointed out that cyberbullying can be "scary and hurtful", but victims "should not lose their self-esteem". (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann Khurrana, UNICEF India’s celebrity advocate, in an online conversation with two young children, turned the spotlight on ending cyberbullying.

According to a press release, he spoke on the importance of addressing cyberbullying, its impact on mental health and role of parents and teachers in supporting young people in dealing with cyberbullying as part of the International Day against Violence and Bullying at School including Cyberbullying.

Speaking with 14-year-old Faiqah from Ahmedabad and 16-year-old Jaspreet from Lucknow, Ayushmann Khurrana pointed out, “Cyberbullying can be scary and hurtful, but victims should not lose their self-esteem. They should be confident and not fearful. At the same time, they should approach their peers, teachers and parents. They should also be aware of the resources available to tackle cyberbullying, such as restricting or blocking disturbing  accounts. Together, I am sure we can make the internet a safer place.”

Bullying in school and online violence including cyber bullying has a negative effect on mental health, quality of life of students and their academic achievements. Children who are frequently bullied are nearly three times as likely to feel left out at school as those who are not. They are also twice as likely to miss out on school and have a higher tendency to leave formal education after finishing secondary school.

Soledad Herrero, Chief of Child Protection, UNICEF India stated, “The worst thing about cyberbullying is that children are often not sure of how and where to seek  help, whether the bullying comes  from people they know in school, in their communities or strangers on the internet. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that all children are aware of how to stay safe online. Parents and teachers must also create an environment where children who experience online violence do not hesitate to seek their help.”

The International Day against Violence and Bullying at School including Cyberbullying observed on the first Thursday in November, calls on global awareness of the problem of bullying in school, online violence and cyberbullying, its consequences and the need to put an end to it. It calls on the attention of students, parents, members of the educational community, education authorities and a range of sectors and partners, including the tech industry, to encourage everyone to take a part in preventing violence for the safety and wellbeing of children and young people.

