Are you a panda parent? Find out what it means

Every parenting style is different and no parent likes to be told how to discipline their kids. But, it is also true that every parent wants the best upbringing for their children. Sometimes, they may also rely on external information and different parenting trends to find out what works best. But the main thing to be kept in mind is to ideally follow their parental instincts.

Among the many changing styles and trends is something called ‘panda parenting’, which is when a parent is quite involved in their child’s life, but not to the point that they force them to do something. According to Yahoo!, panda parenting is all about “gently guiding your little one, as opposed to shoving them down the parenting path”. In other words, a panda parent is one who gives their kids the freedom to do things their own way.

Panda parenting has often been hailed as one that incorporates both hard and soft techniques, not doing it in extremes and maintaining a balance. It has been named after the cuddly animal, because while pandas are known to be friendly, they do, after all, belong to the bear family and have claws. So, if you are a panda parent, you will allow your child to follow their heart, experiment, and learn things the hard way. But, at the same time, you will not shy away from stepping in and assuming the role of a parent, when required.

It is a healthy style of parenting, because experts believe it allows the child to take on responsibilities and learn things along the way. It also makes them self-sufficient so they do not reach out to their parents for everything, and instead use the resources that are already available to them. Panda parents can raise a responsible, intelligent, sensible and curious generation.

The only question this kind of parenting raises is: would a kid be hesitant to approach their parent(s), because they are expected to take an independent approach?

