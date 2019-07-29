Anne Hathaway on second pregnancy: ‘Knew my news would make somebody feel worse’

Anne Hathaway got fans excited when she announced her pregnancy on social media recently. The actress is expecting her second child with husband Adam Schulman.

As exciting as the arrival of a baby sounds, pregnancy is not so smooth sailing as many might assume it to be. At the Television Critics Association summer press tour, the Ocean’s 8 actress talked about how pregnancy is not “always a straight line”. “There is a one-sided narrative to this, and of course it’s wonderful that we celebrate the happy moment when it’s ready to share. I think there is a silence around the moments before that and they are not all happy, and in fact a lot of them are quite painful. I think that pain is that these women feel like ‘we’re the only ones going through it’,” she was quoted as saying.

Getting pregnant is not as easy as they show in movies. A lot of men and women are able to conceive only after trying for a long time, but even then not all are lucky. With rise in infertility today, men and women are taking the help of assisted reproductive technology to have a baby but the process is complex and can impact a woman’s health. But when we talk about welcoming a baby, we mostly tend to avoid talking about these issues. And this only makes it more difficult for women to share their plight with others. Not to mention how miscarriage continues to be a taboo.

Sharing a photo of her baby bump, Hathaway also gave an important message. “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she captioned her post.

Talking about how the actress had to go through her share of hardships during pregnancy, she said during the press tour, “I just knew that somewhere my announcement was going to make somebody feel worse about themselves because, and it wouldn’t be their fault that that happened, you just can’t help it when you want something so bad and it feels like it’s happening to everyone else but you. And I just wanted that person to know that they’re included in my story too and that my story didn’t just have happy moments too.”