Amy Schumer gets candid about motherhood as she shares a picture with son: ‘Send help!’

While kids may think of their parents to be problem-solving superheroes, and the world may often assume that a parent has it all sorted, it is seldom the case. Parenting is a unique experience that may, at times, look scary and overwhelming.

And it is no different for celebrity parents either. American stand-up comedian Amy Schumer took to Instagram to share her honest take on parenting, and how she has been dealing with her feelings.

The 40-year-old shared an adorable picture with her two-and-a-half-year-old son Gene David, whose face she obscured with a red heart emoji, writing in the caption that while “being his mom is heaven on earth”, it also means “a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability…”.

“…I will never get used to. Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!! ”

The Emmy Award winner found support from friends and followers in the comment section. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley wrote: “It’s the best and the hardest job. Sounds like you’re doing it right!”

British TV personality Tan France said, “Yep, that’s exactly how it is and feels. It’s beautiful and terrifying ”

Singer Carnie Wilson commented: “Every deep feeling you thought you felt in your past is totally SQUASHED by the love meets total terror for your kids!!!! I get it!!!!!!!!! But the blessing of laughing with them and seeing them turn into their own self is remarkable!!! (Sic)”

“The weirdest mix of wanting them to grow and thrive and live and travel and experience it all and yet at the exact same time wanting them to stay and be safe and watching them and protecting them from pain. Forever balancing that scale,” someone else commented.

Schumer gave birth to her first child in May 2019. Later that year, she had also opened up about her lengthy cesarean section which lasted about three hours. During an episode of the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast, she said she was “throwing up through the first hour” of her C-section. “It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half — mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis, and that was really scary,” she was quoted as saying.

In February 2021, she opened up about the C-section scars, attempting to normalise them; the actor later had her uterus and appendix removed in September 2021.

