Amy Jackson, Sameera Reddy are enjoying babymoon: 5 reasons to take a trip during pregnancy

A babymoon is defined as a “relaxing and romantic holiday taken by parents-to-be before their baby is born”.

With the trend picking up in the country, some Bollywood celebrities have also set out to enjoy their babymoon. While Amy Jackson chose Marrakech as her vacation spot, Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades headed to enjoy the sea in Maldives. Actress Sameera Reddy, who is pregnant with her second child, took a trip to Goa with her family.

As wonderful as welcoming a baby can be, mental and physical exhaustion naturally become a part of the journey towards childbirth for the parents-to-be, especially the expecting mother. So, even as you prepare for the baby, a vacation during the pregnancy days is a much-needed stress buster. Here’s how:

1. Connecting with your partner

This would a great time for couples to connect before they are bombarded with parenting challenges. Once the baby arrives, your lives will revolve around the newborn, perhaps leaving very less time for the parents-to-be to spend some quality time with one another.

2. A break from preparations for the baby

On a babymoon, parents-to-be can take a break from preparing for the baby, and just sit back and relax. This is the time when you can focus on yourself and your relationship with your partner before your life is overhauled by the arrival of the baby. And as Sameera wrote on social media, babymoon gives you the chance to “To pause. To make space. To collect your thoughts. To Remember. To face the next moment. To choose.”

3. Sleep and rest

From sleep problems to stress, mothers have to endure a lot during pregnancy. A babymoon can give them the rest they deserve, to prepare for the coming sleepless nights once the baby is born.

4. Last adventure before the baby arrives

This will perhaps be your last trip as a couple till your child grows up to be an adult. So, you can indulge yourselves as much as you like and do things–as long as they are safe for the mother and the child–which you may not be able to do once you start travelling with your baby.

5. Maternity photoshoot

Take the opportunity to click maternity photos as a memory of your prenatal days. When you will later be exhausted from taking care of the newborn, you can fall back on these pictures to lift your spirits.