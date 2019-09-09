Akshay Kumar turns 52: Quotes on fatherhood from the actor

Akshay Kumar may be a superstar, but his starring role in life has been as father to son Aarav and daughter Nitara, who he raises along with wife Twinkle Khanna. On his 52nd birthday, here are some quotes on fatherhood from the actor.

My son, my friend

“He (son Aarav) is my friend. His friends are my friends. Children must maintain a certain respect for their parents but there should be a great deal of friendship too.”

Valuing family time

“On weekends I go swimming with my wife (Twinkle Khanna) and son (Aarav). We play badminton and

volleyball religiously. The only time we sit down quietly is to play games or watch movies.” …”No man can live without his family. You’ve never felt love until you’ve had a family. Also you’ve never felt fear or pain until you’ve had a family.”

On going home to his kids

“It is the biggest joy for any father to see their kids growing up. Earlier, when I used to finish my shoot, I wasn’t really interested in going home. But after my kids were born, I would wait to finish work so that I could rush back home and spend time with them. I want to hear them calling me daddy, dad, dada. It is something, which I can never measure… I can’t put these feelings in words.”

On teaching them the right values

“Whatever they get, they have to earn it. I want them to be responsible human beings who are also full of gratitude for what they have”.

A message for other dads

“To all the fathers out there, hug your kids for as long as you can, because it’s your grip that makes them so strong to stand there and face it all.”

Sharing crazy times with his daughter

On Father’s Day, the actor shared a heartwarming post with his daughter. He wrote, “Like Father, Like Daughter…being this Crazy One’s Dad is the Best thing in Life #Blessed.”

Sharing history

“…I took my son (Aarav) and niece to the kitchen I used to work, eat, sleep and train at in Bangkok when I was 17. Just seeing the tiny room where I used to rest my head after a gruelling day of street fighting for extra money brought back so many memories. I had to fight back the tears in front of my son when I stood in the doorway of the kitchen I once slaved in wondering how different my life is now. One day I was frying noodles, the next I was frying my brains over learning lines for my first film. Never say it isn’t possible. I’m proof that there is nothing more powerful than fate itself, even when the world assumes you’re just an insignificant boy wiping tables and cleaning dishes,” actor Akshay Kumar told a film magazine.

Babysitting is a tough job

“My wife is touring Europe, my son Aarav is in Oxford for a two-week study course so I’m babysitting my daughter Nitara besides shooting for a film. And I have to confess that minding a little girl is a tough job. My admiration for Mrs Funnybones has gone up several notches.”