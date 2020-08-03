Actor Cameron Diaz is grateful to be able to spend time with daughter in lockdown

Diaz said while her husband keeps busy with his meetings and such, “he actually gets to come out of a meeting” and give their daughter “a kiss. Diaz said while her husband keeps busy with his meetings and such, “he actually gets to come out of a meeting” and give their daughter “a kiss.

If there is one thing that many working parents have enjoyed in the lockdown, it is that they have found ample time to spend with their kids, which they otherwise would not have had because of their busy schedules. And actor Cameron Diaz is certainly grateful for having been blessed with the time.

In her recent chat with talk show host Seth Meyers, the Hollywood A-lister said she has been spending time away from the world with her seven-month-old daughter, Raddix, and that she has a “a lot of gratitude” for being able to stay at home. “Before, my baby was an excuse to stay at home; now, I don’t have to make that excuse,” she laughed. “And the best part of it, of our having to stay within our little bubble for this COVID situation, is that her dad, my husband Benji (singer Benji Madden), he gets to be home. He works from home, and so he gets to be with her as much as I do,” she told Meyers.

Diaz said while her husband keeps busy with his meetings and such, “he actually gets to come out of a meeting” and give their daughter “a kiss and play with her for a little bit. Whereas if he was going to the office every day, he wouldn’t have been able to do that”.

The 47-year-old also spoke a little bit about her new wine company, Avaline.

Diaz welcomed her daughter this year, and even wrote a little note on Instagram account, wherein she shared that the Maddens are “happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of daughter, Raddix Madden.”

