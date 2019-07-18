7 activities to boost your baby’s cognitive development

To enhance your baby’s cognitive skills, the key is to start at early. Here are some activities to practise with babies that will boost their cognitive development and will help them learn new skills.

1. Red aloud

Show your little one colourful picture books and read out stories to them. Your baby will enjoy looking at the bright colours and shapes while reading aloud will build their listening, memory and vocabulary skills.

2. Talk to your baby

Your baby may not understand everything you say but research has shown that baby talk is not only effective in holding his or her attention but will also help your little one pick up words faster. Maintain eye contact while talking to your baby.

3. Keep a mirror at eye level

You can attach an unbreakable mirror to the crib or next to the changing table for your baby to see his or her face and movements. Of course your baby won’t understand it is his or her reflection but will enjoy watching a person on the mirror.

4. Use toys that make sounds

Sound-producing toys are not just for entertainment but they will also alert your baby to noise and boost their mood. Introduce your baby to a variety of sounds.

5. Introduce different textures

Give your baby objects of different textures for him or her to feel them and identify the difference.

6. Play treasure hunt

Hide an object partially and guide your baby to find it. Even if they can only see a part of it, they will be able to mentally recreate the whole object.

7. Make meals interactive

Say the names of foods aloud while feeding your baby. Smile and express pleasure as your baby learns to eat. This will create pleasant associations with eating.