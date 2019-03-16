Aamir to Akshay: These celeb dads are encouraging their kids to play sports

Aamir Khan, who had promised to spend more time with his children as part of his New Year’s resolution this year, has once again proved that he is doing his job.

The actor was recently spotted with his wife Kiran Rao, cheering from the sidelines for their son Azad at his football tournament.

Not just Aamir, here are some other celeb dads who are encouraging children to take part in sports:

Shah Rukh Khan

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture of himself with son AbRam holding a certificate at what looked like a sports event, and wrote, “Winning is only half of it..having fun the other half…Playing is All of it!!”

Akshay Kumar

Like Akshay Kumar, his son Aarav has also found his passion in martial arts. In 2016, the actor’s son got his first black belt in Kudo, a Japanese martial art sport. “Its a #SonDay all d way!After 9 yrs of training my son got his 1st degree black belt in Kudo #proudfather #overjoyed,” Akshay had expressed on social media.

Its a #SonDay all d way!After 9 yrs of training my son got his 1st degree black belt in Kudo #proudfather #overjoyed pic.twitter.com/z4Obcvhia1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 8, 2016

Saif Ali Khan

At an event in Delhi in 2018, Kareena Kapoor had revealed that her son Taimur is already being given cricket lessons by his father. The little boy was also once spotted trying his hand at badminton with some help from his father. Meanwhile, he was also seen playing tennis with his children Sara and Ibrahim.

Hrithik Roshan

Even after his divorce, Hrithik makes sure he finds time to take his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan on tours to try various adventure sports.