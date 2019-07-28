60 Muslim baby girl names of 2019

Muslim baby girl names: Now that you have welcomed your little baby girl, you have to give her a name you think suits her the most. And if you haven’t shortlisted your baby’s name already, here are 60 unique traditional Muslim baby girl names you can choose from and discuss with your family members to find out which would be perfect for your daughter.

Take a look:

1. Amira (princess)

2. Afaf (purity)

3. Aamna (peace)

4. Aatifa (affection)

5. Aleema (learned)

6. Aqsa (intelligent)

7. Badr (full moon)

Also Read| 60 Muslim baby boy names of 2019

8. Bahija (happy)

9. Baha (value)

10. Baraka (white)

11. Daneen (princess)

12. Danah (graceful)

13. Darakhshan (shining)

14. Durriyah (brilliant)

15. Eimaan (faith)

16. Eliza (unique)

17. Erina (beautiful)

18. Erum (heaven)

19. Faheema (understanding)

Also Read| 100 baby boy and baby girl names of 2019

20. Faiza (victorious)

21. Fajr (dawn)

22. Faleehah (succesful)

23. Farha (happy)

24. Ghadah (beautiful)

25. Ghazal (narrator of Hadith)

26. Ghunwah (song)

27. Gulnar (flower)

28. Haadiyah (guide)

29. Hadhira (smart)

30. Hajra (independent)

31. Jasmin (yasmin)

32. Jawhara (gem)

33. Kausar (reservoir in Paradise)

34. Khansa (memory)

35. Kaina (leader)

36. Kalima (word)

37. Kubra (great)

38. Laamah (brilliancy)

39. Lamis (tender)

40. Lasna (eloquent)

41. Mahasin (virtues)

42. Manal (achievement)

43. Nadira (unique)

44. Nur (light)

45. Parisa (angelic)

46. Qasoomah (poetess)

47. Qailah (one who speaks)

48. Radwah (contentment)

49. Rania (delighted)

50. Salima (complete)

51. Shurooq (rise)

52. Sumbul (delicate)

53. Taghrid (chirping)

54. Thara (wealth)

55. Tisha (lively)

56. Umaiza (beautiful)

57. Varisha (lightning)

58. Warda (rose)

59. Yusra (prosperous)

60. Zaara (beautiful flower)