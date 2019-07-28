Toggle Menu Sections
60 Muslim baby girl names of 2019https://indianexpress.com/article/parenting/family/60-muslim-baby-girl-names-of-2019-5854070/

60 Muslim baby girl names of 2019

Muslim baby girl names of 2019: Here are 60 unique traditional Muslim baby girl names you can choose from for your precious little one.

muslim baby girl names
Muslim baby girl names (Photo by Daljeet Singh)

Muslim baby girl names: Now that you have welcomed your little baby girl, you have to give her a name you think suits her the most. And if you haven’t shortlisted your baby’s name already, here are 60 unique traditional Muslim baby girl names you can choose from and discuss with your family members to find out which would be perfect for your daughter.

Take a look:

1. Amira (princess)

2. Afaf (purity)

3. Aamna (peace)

4. Aatifa (affection)

5. Aleema (learned)

6. Aqsa (intelligent)

7. Badr (full moon)

Also Read| 60 Muslim baby boy names of 2019

8. Bahija (happy)

9. Baha (value)

10. Baraka (white)

11. Daneen (princess)

12. Danah (graceful)

13. Darakhshan (shining)

14. Durriyah (brilliant)

15. Eimaan (faith)

16. Eliza (unique)

17. Erina (beautiful)

18. Erum (heaven)

19. Faheema (understanding)

Also Read| 100 baby boy and baby girl names of 2019

20. Faiza (victorious)

21. Fajr (dawn)

22. Faleehah (succesful)

23. Farha (happy)

24. Ghadah (beautiful)

25. Ghazal (narrator of Hadith)

26. Ghunwah (song)

27. Gulnar (flower)

28. Haadiyah (guide)

29. Hadhira (smart)

30. Hajra (independent)

31. Jasmin (yasmin)

32. Jawhara (gem)

33. Kausar (reservoir in Paradise)

34. Khansa (memory)

35. Kaina (leader)

36. Kalima (word)

37. Kubra (great)

38. Laamah (brilliancy)

39. Lamis (tender)

40. Lasna (eloquent)

41. Mahasin (virtues)

42. Manal (achievement)

43. Nadira (unique)

44. Nur (light)

45. Parisa (angelic)

46. Qasoomah (poetess)

47. Qailah (one who speaks)

48. Radwah (contentment)

49. Rania (delighted)

50. Salima (complete)

51. Shurooq (rise)

52. Sumbul (delicate)

53. Taghrid (chirping)

54. Thara (wealth)

55. Tisha (lively)

56. Umaiza (beautiful)

57. Varisha (lightning)

58. Warda (rose)

59. Yusra (prosperous)

60. Zaara (beautiful flower)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 How mothers can overcome their ‘mommy guilt’
2 Is your child responsible enough to stay at home alone?
3 Prince George has a cute nickname for father Prince William