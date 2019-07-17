60 Muslim baby boy names of 2019

Muslim baby boy names of 2019: With a range of options being suggested by friends, relatives and elders in the family, there can be a lot of confusion about finding the right name for your baby boy. Some might suggest traditional names while others might encourage you to go for the more modern ones. In such a case, how do you decide? To solve your problem, here is a mix of 60 traditional and unique Muslim baby boy names, from alphabets A to Z for your little one that you can pick from.

1. Aaban (name of angel)

2. Aadil (just)

3. Aarif (knowledgable)

4. Aaqil (intelligent)

5. Aariz (respectable man)

6. Baahir (dazzling)

7. Baasim (smiling)

8. Baha (beautiful)

9. Basel (brave)

10. Bashar (one who brings glad tidings)

11. Daniyal (intelligent)

12. Dameer (conscience)

13. Damurah (sparkle of light)

14. Ehan (full moon)

15. Eitzaz (name of prophet)

16. Faakhir (proud)

17. Fadi (Redeemer)

18. Faeq (surpassing)

19. Fateen (clever)

20. Faud (heart)

21. Ghasaan (Old Arabic name)

22. Ghufran (forgiving)

23. Gohar (diamond)

24. Gulfam (rose-faced)

25. Haady (Guiding to the right)

23. Haider (lion)

24. Haikal (tale)

25. Hamd (praise)

26. Idris (Prophet’s name)

27. Imaad (support, pillar)

28. Isaam (safeguard)

29. Intaj (king)

30. Iyaad (generous)

31. Jaabir (comforter)

32. Jaafar (rivulet)

33. Jawad (generous)

34. Jali (revered)

35. Jasim (powerful)

36. Kaamil (accomplished)

37. Kashif (discoverer)

38. Kafeel (respsonsible)

39. Kaysan (wise)

40. Labeeb (intelligent)

41. Liban (successful)

42. Lutfi (kind)

42. Maaz (brave)

43. Mahd (guided one)

44. Nadir (precious)

45. Naajy (safe)

46. Nazeeh (pure)

47. Omeir (long living)

48. Omran (solid structure)

49. Paki (a witness)

50. Qais (lover)

51. Qani (content)

52. Qudamah (courage)

53. Rabah (gainer)

54. Rami (archer)

55. Saabir (patient)

56. Saahir (wakeful)

57. Sufian (fast-moving)

58. Talal (admirable)

59. Yahyaa (Propeht’s name)

60. Zubair (strong)