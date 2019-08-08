This 6-year-old boy’s viral anti-bullying T-shirt shows what you need to teach kids

Nikki Rajahn, whose company specialises in personalised products, recently asked her son Blake what design he would like on his T-shirt for the new school year.

The six-year-old did not pick any usual cartoon or basketball or football picture. Instead, he asked for a shirt that said “I will be your friend”. “He (Blake) thought a while and said ‘I want a shirt that says ‘I will be your friend’ because I want anyone who has someone being mean to them or doesn’t have any friends to know they have a friend already,” Rajahn was quoted as saying.

The mother of four from Fayetteville shared a picture of her son wearing an orange T-shirt with the message printed in green that has now gone viral.

The adorable photo is a reminder about how parents need to teach children to be inclusive, empathetic and refrain from bullying. Parents need to encourage their kids to make as many friends as possible without unnecessarily being judgmental about them.

If you notice your child bullying someone, figure out why he or she is doing it and explain how it is harmful. Sometimes, children end up bullying others if they were bullied themselves in the past. Parents should therefore ensure they listen to their child and believe what they say about being harassed so that they feel comfortable sharing their experience.

“My hope for the post is for everyone to know that no matter their age, you can always have compassion and love for others,” Rajahn expressed.