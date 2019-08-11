50 Hindu baby girl names of 2019

Baby girl names of 2019: Still confused about which name to choose for your daughter? Here’s our pick of 50 Hindu baby girl names along with their meanings. Check the list and find out which name suits your little girl the best.

1. Aadhya (first power)

2. Aanya (limitless)

3. Aarna (Goddess Lakshmi)

4. Advika (world)

5. Bhavna (purity)

6. Binita (modest)

7. Brinda (tulsi)

8. Chhaya (life)

9. Chakrika (Lakshmi)

10. Chara (quiet)

11. Daksha (earth)

12. Dhriti (courage)

14. Darika (maiden)

15. Ekaja (the only child)

16. Ela (oak)

17. Estaa (loving)

18. Eshika (dart)

19. Eshana (desire)

20. Ekiya (kindness)

21. Forum (fragrant)

22. Falak (brave)

23. Geetika (beauty)

24. Gayathri (mother of Vedas)

25. Gulika (pearl)

26. Hiral (lustrous)

27. Hemangini (jasmine)

28. Hemal (one with a good brain)

29. Ishani (consort of Lord Shiva)

30. Idika (earth)

31. Jeevika (water)

32. Jiera (beautiful)

33. Kashvi (shining)

34. Krisha (divine)

35. Kalki (white horse)

36. Laasya (dance perfomed by Goddess Parvathi)

37. Lekha (writing)

38. Mihika (mist)

39. Maira (beloved)

40. Nyra (beauty of Goddess Saraswati)

41. Oorvi (earth)

42. Oishi (divine)

43. Pihu (chattering of bird)

44. Prisha (God’s gift)

45. Ridhi (fortune)

46. Rabhya (worshipped)

47. Saira (princess)

48. Shravya (musical tone)

49. Turvi (superior)

50. Yashica (success)