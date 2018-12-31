5 ways to enjoy New Year’s Eve when you’re pregnant

Being pregnant doesn’t mean you can’t have fun on New Year’s eve. Here are some ways to make sure you don’t feel left out of the celebrations!

Go for a New Year’s eve party

You can, of course, meet your friends for a party, but remember to take it slow and settle into a comfy chair which gives a ringside view of all the action. Remember to stay away from smokers! Drive slow, eat wisely and remember to get home early enough to get your rest.

Party at home

Bring the party home! Get your family and friends together to bring in the New Year. If planning the party is stressful, do a potluck where everybody brings a dish each. Settle back and enjoy. Since you’re at home, and there’s no stress of braving the traffic to get home, you can retire for the night at your leisure. In fact, you catch a nap, if you need to. Put your feet up and get pampered; this is your last chance before the baby keeps you on your feet all day long!

Plan a romantic evening

Once the baby comes, couple time is going to be precious, so make the most of it now. Cuddle up at home over a movie and order in or cook a romantic dinner together. Or step out for a candlelit dinner at a fine-dining restaurant.

Plan a babymoon or staycation

A babymoon or vacation before your baby arrives is a great idea anytime of the year. If you can’t get away for a longer vacation, book a weekend or staycation at a resort in the city. There are some great spa deals that you and your partner can take advantage of, especially during the new year!

Indulge in a movie night

Call your girlfriends or other couple friends home for a night of marathon movie watching, with lots of pizza, fries and cool desserts. Once the baby arrives, it’s going to demand all of your attention, so this a good time to catch up with friends and let your hair down. Let the countdown to the New Year begin!