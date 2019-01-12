5 easy ideas to decorate your child’s room

By Neha Bhasin

When it comes to decorating children’s spaces, it helps to see a room through the eyes of a child. Beyond pint-sized furniture and hip toys, a stylish mix of colours, patterns and fabrics can create the perfect blend of cheer. Old or new, bright or pale, it isn’t necessary to conform to any design rules. The sky is your limit and the key is to simply have fun.

We need to feel that kids need to have a room that they love and that it’s individual rather than the same as the rest of the house, with just a few toys in it. They’re only young once. And letting their imagination run away with them, that’s the most fun. I love working with kids in their rooms. You can really let loose in a kid’s room.

Young minds are always up for fun and quirky room makeovers. But just like adults, kids also want a comfortable, functional bedroom that’s a pleasure to retreat to at the end of the day. So how to strike a balance between perfectly functional yet super fun room ideas?! Let’s have a look.

Wall art

Beautiful walls in kids’ rooms are ideal but some parents really can’t figure out the perfect way to do it. Hand impressions of the young ones, wall paintings of the their favourite characters, peel-and-stick arts, especially if you rent and can’t paint. Using colourful stick-on makes plain, white walls look really good.

Colour themes

There is something magical about colours, which gives a classic and vintage feel to a child’s room. These days, children love white, which is also more in trend. Parents can also go for a light green as this is also ‘in’. Basically, a child tends to go for a colour they observe in their surroundings.

Open shelves

You can’t expect young kids to be systematic but a little training can always help! Providing plenty of open shelves with bins or baskets to keep toys and games will make your little one start understanding the concept of cleanliness at a young age and also teach them to keep the toys and games at their respective places like a game.

Canopy

Cute canopies are a fun and extremely easy way to jazz up your kid’s room. Use pastels shades for making canopies and add soothing lights to compliment it. The canopy can be used as a reading or napping place for your kid. The canopy can be furthermore interesting by using changeable artworks like photographs or crayon paintings.

Swing it up!

When it comes to kids’ rooms, fun along with functionality is the key! A safe and well-spaced swing is a great idea for your kid’s room. But don’t forget to choose the correct swing for the room, the right material, size, check the space between the swing and bed.

(The writer is founder-owner of Awesomesnoozie.)