40 Sanskrit baby boy names of 2019

Indian Baby Boy Names of 2019:Looking for traditional yet contemporary names for your baby boy? We bring you a list of some popular Sanskrit names for your little one that will be loved by all members of your family.

1. Aadyot (praise)

2. Ahim (cloud)

3. Ayan (Lord Shiva)

4. Aaditya (Sun)

5. Bidyut (full of knowledge)

6. Bhadran (auspicious)

7. Bhaswar (glorious)

8. Bhavesh (lord of sentiment)

9. Charvik (intelligent)

10. Chinmaya (with joy)

11. Chandrabhan (Moon)

12. Darsh (Lord Krishna)

13. Daksh (son of Brahma)

14. Dhruv (lamp)

15. Darshan (vision)

16. Edhas (happiness)

17. Ekansh (whole)

18. Faneesh (Lord Shiva)

19. Gaurang (Lord Shiva)

20. Gautam (name of Buddha)

21. Hansin (universal soul)

22. Hirav (greenery)

23. Ikshan (sight)

24. Indraneel (emerald)

25. Jayesh (victor)

26. Jivansh (part of soul)

27. Kairav (white lotus)

28. Kavin (handsome)

29. Manan (thinking)

30. Mukul (bud)

31. Nandan (friend)

32. Nakin (one who dwells in heaven)

33. Pujit (worshipped)

34. Pranay (romance)

35. Reyaansh (part of Lord Vishnu)

36. Ranav (king)

37. Ritesh (Lord of truth)

38. Sarvin (God of love)

39. Shreyas (superior)

40. Tanmay (engrossed)

