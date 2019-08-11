5 baby milestones to celebrate, if you haven’t already

The first smile to the first walk, your baby’s milestones are special. Apart from these, there are also some other precious moments that you need to cherish. Here are some of these other baby milestones you need to celebrate:

1. First response to name

Your baby is likely to have been responding to your voice for a while now. Wait till your baby starts recognising his or her name and smiles at you on hearing it.

2. First meal with family

From breastfeeding to holding the bottle, your baby is gradually learning to eat on their own. And there will finally be a day when your baby would sit at the table with the rest of the family and eat.

3. First proper bath

It is a moment worth remembering when the baby sits to bathe for the first time. Make your baby’s bath attractive and fun by adding colourful toys and bubble soaps.

4. First word

Nothing can be more overwhelming than hearing your baby say his or her first word. Imagine how special it would be to hear your baby call you “Ma” or “Pa” for the first time.

5. First walk in the neighbourhood

Now that your baby has started to walk, it is time to take him or her out for a stroll nearby. Your child will observe the surroundings and will be fascinated.