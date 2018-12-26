20 questions to ask children to help them express their feelings

Not many children are able to express their feelings well enough. And that’s because parents, more often than not, tend to dismiss the child’s feelings as naive musings. Inculcating values or giving proper education is not enough. To understand your child better, it is important to know their emotions and thoughts. That’s what strengthens the parent-child bond and fosters his or her holistic development. Here are 20 questions you can ask your child to get them to talk about their feelings:

Advertising

1. What was the funniest thing that happened at school today?

2. What are the three things you want to do this season?

3. Are you happy/angry/upset about something?

4. What do you love doing?

5. What topic are you studying at the moment? Wow, that sounds really hard! Can you teach me how to…?

Advertising

6. Who’s your favourite teacher? What is it that you like about them most?

7. What book are you reading in class at the moment? Who is your favourite character and why?

8. Do you like your new teacher as much as you liked your last one?

9. How about you read me that story you wrote in English class last week?

10. Who did you sit with in school? How was he/she?

11. How are you feeling today?

12. If you could do anything right now, what would you do?

13. If you drew everything that came to your head, what would you be drawing right now?

14. What’s a memory that makes you happy?

15. What bugs you?

16. What would you do if you made the rules at home?

17. Are you finding any of your lessons hard? Is there anything I can do to help?

18. Which of your friends is the best listener?

Advertising

19. What do you want to be when you grow up?

20. What scares you?