100 baby boy and baby girl names of 2019

Baby boy and baby girl names: Can't decide what to name your little one? Take a look at these 100 unique Indian baby names of 2019, traditional and modern.

Baby names of 2019 (Image by Daljeet Singh)

Baby girl names

1. Anika (grace)

2. Aamya (soft, night rain)

3. Adah (ornament)

4. Anaisha (special)

5. Bandita (blessed)

6. Chaitali (born in the month of chaitra)

7. Chetana (power of intellect)

8. Evanshi (similarity)

9. Firaki ( fragrance)

10. Gina (powerful woman)

11. Ganika (flower)

12. Hiya (heart)

13. Ila (from the island, moonlight)

14. Ishanvi (Goddess Parvati)

15. Ira (watchful)

16. Kaia (stability)

17. Kayra (peaceful, unique)

18. Keya (flower)

19. Kimaya (divine)

20. Larisa (cheerful)

21. Mahira (skilled)

22. Mishika (love of god)

23. Mayra (beloved)

24. Naitee (destiny)

25. Neysa (pure)

26. Naisha (special flower)

27. Pavati (clear water)

28. Prisha (beloved)

29. Rachana (creation)

30. Rutvi (name of an angel)

31. Saanvi (Goddess Lakhsmi)

32. Saisha (with great desire)

33. Sahana (patience)

34. Shreyanvi (Goddess Lakhsmi)

35. Siara (unique)

36. Tishya (auspicious)

37. Taahira (modest)

38. Tanvi (Goddess Durga)

39. Trihsika (Goddess Lakshmi)

40. Twisha (bright)

41. Viha (angel)

42. Vihana (early morning)

43. Viti (light)

44. Varsha (rain)

45. Varali (Raag in Carnatic music)

46. Yamini (Nocturnal)

47. Yashvi (fame)

48. Yutika (multitude)

49. Zara (princess, flower)

50. Zwalaki (firing star)

Baby boy names

1. Aahva (beloved)

2. Aadiv (delcate)

3. Aarav (wisdom)

4. Aadvik (unique)

5. Aahan (dawn)

6. Aakav (to develop)

7. Ashvik (blessed and victorious)

8. Atiksh (wise)

9. Bhuv (sky)

10. Bodhi (awakening)

11. Charvik (intelligent)

12. Dasya (gift of God)

13. Daiwik (divine)

14. Darsh (competent)

15. Gian (master of knowledge)

16. Ivaan (royal)

17. Idhant (luminous)

18. Jash ( fame)

19. Kabir (saint)

20. Kahaan (Lord Krishna, universe)

21. Kiyansh (with all qualities)

22. Krishav (Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva)

23. Laksh (aim)

24. Luv (son of Lord Rama)

25. Manan (to reflect)

26. Naksh (moon)

27. Nimit (destiny)

28. Nirved (gift by god)

29. Pranit (humble)

30. Pahal (beginning)

31. Pranay (romance)

32. Rachit (ivention)

33. Reeyansh (first ray of sunlight)

34. Ridit (world known)

35. Rishit (learned)

36. Rushil (charming)

37. Sadhil (perfect)

38. Sarthak (Well done)

39. Shivansh (a portion of Lord Shiva)

40. Taarush (conquerer)

41. Takh (Lord Ganesha)

42. Vihaan (dawn)

43. Viransh (strong)

44. Viraj (resplendent)

45. Ved (sacred knowledge)

46. Yash (fame)

47. Yug (era)

48. Yuvaan (full of life)

49. Zayan (beautifier)

50. Zuber (pure)

