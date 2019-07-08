10 tips for new parents to bond with their baby

Unlike popular belief, you may not bond with your baby instantly after birth. Here are 10 tips for new moms and dads to help them bond with their newborn.

Advertising

1. Breastfeed your baby

Besides providing nutrition and developing your baby’s immune system, breastfeeding helps you bond with your baby. Your baby snuggles up against you, hears your heartbeat and smells your scent.

2. Look into your child’s eyes

Looking into your baby’s eyes releases oxytocin or what is otherwise called the hormone of love and social bonding. The baby, who might otherwise be nervous when surrounded by too many adults, will feel more secure when you look into his or her eyes.

Also Read| Unlike moms, new dads may not feel an instant bonding with the baby

Advertising

3. Massage your baby

Massaging the newborn involves physical touch, a powerful element in human bonding. It gives the parent a chance to interact with the child.

4. Spend some screen-free time

While you are with your baby, keep your phone and laptop away to focus all your attention, time and energy on the little one.

5. Look in the mirror together

You baby won’t understand reflection but they love looking at human faces and looking in the mirror together can be a great way to bond with the child.

Also Read| ‘We need more advanced neonatal intensive care facilities’

6. Go for kangaroo care

Kangaroo care is the technique where the baby is kept chest-to-chest and skin-to-skin with the parent, which, in turn, develops bonding.

7. Call your baby by his/her pet name

You don’t necessarily have to call your baby by the name picked from him or her offcially. Call your newborn by any nickname of your choice.

8. Kiss your baby

Babies require affection from proper growth and development. And one of the ways to do it is by kissing the baby but make sure you safeguard him or her from contracting infections.

9. Don’t panic if your baby cries

It is natural for all babies to cry. Cuddle with your baby and spend some exclusive time together.

10. Don’t stress over the milestones

Not every baby achieves milestones at the same time. They develop at their own pace. Instead of panicking over it, focus on the present moment you are spending with your baby.