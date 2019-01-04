10 tips to host your child’s birthday party on a budget

A child’s birthday can burn a hole in your pocket. Here are some ways to throw a great party and still stick to a budget.

Send e-invites

Skip printing out the invites and send an e-card instead. You can design them yourself, embellish them with fun animation, add sparkly bits or simply choose from the many template options available online. It’s fun and you end up saving from your birthday budget too.

Choose snacks over a meal



Instead of having a dinner or lunch, how about an afternoon party instead, where kids can enjoy a ton of snacks and focus on the activities? Sandwiches are easier to plan than dinner anytime! It’s also practical, since it can be a task to get young kids to eat a full meal, especially if they are running around at a party.

Choose the right venue

Do a cost analysis on whether it’s cheaper to have the party at home (if that’s an option) or at another venue. Start the planning well in advance so that you have time to compare rates. Or how about a picnic?

Have a joint party

Does your child’s friend or a cousin have their birthday around the same date? You could throw a joint party, maybe on a weekend, and end up cutting costs or having an even bigger party in the same budget.

Plan the games

There are a lot of games that don’t involve spending tons of money. Not all kids need to be treated to a mall with video game machines and jugglers. Passing the parcel, musical chairs, memory games, dumb charades are great fun to play with a group of kids. You can also do a storytelling session, where you allow the kids to get creative.

Recycle discarded toys

Kids tend to get bored very quickly with new toys or sometimes not use them at all. How about using these as prizes for games the kids play at the party?

Be your own DJ

A child’s birthday party doesn’t really require hiring a DJ. And, if you were planning on getting one, maybe you could do the job yourself. Get a playlist together of your family favourites and you’re set!

Take the DIY route

Get kids to paint seashells, twigs or rocks and use these for a treasure hunt. You can also use these as part of the goody bag for return gifts. You can also get kids to create crafts to decorate the venue, with banners, etc.

Buy the birthday dress on a sale

It pays to plan the party in advance, since this gives you time to shop during the sale season. You don’t have to buy the birthday dress at the last-minute, when you are stressed and have no time to compare stores. Avoid this and shop in advance when there are big discounts being offered. You could keep this as a surprise for your child till the actual date.

Be practical about the cake

Do you really need to spend big bucks on a cake for a baby? You can keep it simple and, if you’re a decent baker, make one yourself. There are lots of video tutorials online that can help you put the icing on. If you’re confident enough, you could try out your skills for older kids as well. If the child’s too small for an actual cake-cutting, you can opt for cupcakes instead for the guests.